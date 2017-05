COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — He’s been with UCCS for years, but now he sits in the big chair with the title “Chancellor” on his door.

After an extensive national search, Dr. Venkat Reddy – who was the acting chancellor – now has the job full time.

Dr. Reddy says he wants to continue the momentum of growing the campus physically, with several construction projects already underway, and also increasing enrollment.

Although he’s the chancellor now, Dr. Reddy still has a love for teaching.

“Even still today, I’m a teacher at heart,” he said. “I think I get energized most when I’m in the classroom.”

The University offers 39 undergraduate degrees, 20 graduate degrees and 5 doctoral degrees.

UCCS enrolls about 11,300 students on campus annually and another 2,000 in online programs.

This Friday, a record number of UCCS students will graduate in two ceremonies on May 12 at Broadmoor World Arena.

This year, 1,532 will receive degrees, with nearly 1,000 students expected to walk in the ceremonies.

Last May, 1,426 students graduated.