COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Dozens of Colorado Springs police officers have new protection while out on the streets.

The Police Foundation of Colorado Springs presented 55 officers with new tactical vest packages.

They’re designed to protect officers in active shooter and crowd control situations where they may be facing high velocity weapons.

PFCS donated $55,000 to Shield 616 to pay for the equipment.

This is the second time in three months CSPD officers received equipment purchased with donations from PFCS.