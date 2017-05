Related Coverage Colorado woman accused of possessing, distributing child porn

DENVER — A former University of Colorado employee has pled guilty to possessing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver.

The office said Sharee Ewudzi-Acquah, 47, of Westminster, pled guilty April 28. She was arrested October 20 on charges of possessing and distributing child porn.

According to court documents, Equdzi-Acquah used an app to trade child porn with other people. She also engaged in graphic chats about having sex with children, and chatted with a man about having a child they could molest together, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors said she also traded child porn and chatted about it while at work.

According to the University of Colorado website, Ewudzi-Acquah was an accountant in the finance and business operations department at the Boulder campus.

Ewudzi-Acquah faces up to 10 years in prison, followed by five years to a lifetime of supervised release. She also faces a fine of up to $250,000 when she is sentenced July 28.