DENVER — Two Colorado residents have been sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver.

The office said Walter Briggs, 62, of Denver, pled guilty in August to possession of child pornography. He was sentenced April 24 to 15 years in prison, followed by supervised release for life. He was also ordered to pay $22,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors said Briggs had more than 168,000 images of child pornography across multiple devices. There were at least 1,000 images of infants or toddlers, according to prosecutors. Investigators also found Briggs shared more than 1,400 of the images online.

Prosecutors said Briggs had two other felony child sex assault convictions and was a registered sex offender when he committed the crimes.

David Eugene Reed, 66, of Longmont was sentenced April 26 in an unrelated case. He faces five years and four months in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $10,100 in fines and $14,500 restitution.

Prosecutors said Reed, a recent retiree, told FBI agents he has accessed child porn daily for about 15 years. He said he had tried to cover up the crime by running a cleaning tool on his computer every day. Investigators found Reed had amassed nearly 250,000 images and 1,341 videos that depicted the sexual abuse of children. The files were organized on Reed’s computer using folders labeled with the children’s names, according to prosecutors.