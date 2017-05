Remember the teen who made headlines when he set out on a mission to get a year’s worth of free Wendy’s chicken nuggets?

He’s just ousted Ellen Degeneres with the most retweeted tweet of all time.

Sixteen-year-old Carter Wilkinson tweeted at Wendy’s in the beginning of April asking how many retweets he’d need to get free chicken nuggets for a year.

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

Wendy’s tweeted him back setting 18 million retweets as the required number.

Wilkerson accepted the challenge and asked fellow nugget lovers to help him because “A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS.”

On Tuesday, Wilkerson’s tweet for free nuggets broke the retweet record, according to Guinness World Records, with a tweet shared 3,513,584 times.

The previous record holder, Ellen DeGeneres, held the title with her Oscars selfie featuring Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and more Hollywood stars back in 2014. Right now that tweet has been shared 3,434,916

Wilkerson didn’t hit the 18 million mark, but Wendy’s decided to go ahead and give him a year’s worth of chicken nuggets for free. Wendy’s also pledged to give $100,000 to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

.@carterjwm is now the most retweeted tweet of all-time. That’s good for the nuggets, and $100k to @DTFA. Consider it done. #nuggsforcarter pic.twitter.com/k6uhsJiP4E — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 9, 2017