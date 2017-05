COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Portions of Mark Dabling Boulevard will be closed to through traffic for about two months starting Wednesday.

City officials said the road will be closed about a quarter-mile south of Rockrimmon Boulevard for about four weeks starting Wednesday. Crews will be replacing a culvert under the roadway.

When that project is done, crews will close the road about half a mile north of Garden of the Gods Road. More details about that closure, which is also expected to last about four weeks, will be released later.

City officials said residents will still be able to access businesses, trails, and sidewalks in the area during the closures. Drivers should use Rockrimmon Boulevard to access businesses north of 5260 Mark Dabling Boulevard. Drivers should use Garden of the Gods Road to access businesses south of that address, including the Crestline Manor mobile home park.

City officials said in addition to the full closures, drivers may encounter single lane closures along the boulevard between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.

The closures are part of a seven-month, $4 million project to replace two aging bridges on the boulevard. Construction on the entire project is expected to be complete by November.

For more information about the project, visit coloradosprings.gov/dablingbridges .