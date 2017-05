STATEWIDE — Wednesday, May 10 is the 6th annual National Bike to School Day.

Thousands of children across Colorado are strapping on their helmets and filling up those bike racks at school!

Nearly 100 schools across the state and over 1,500 schools around the country are participating in the day’s big event.

“This year’s participation in Bike to School Day is as exciting as ever,” said Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) Safe Routes to School Program Manager Leslie Feuerborn. “Support for events across Colorado from Campo to Carbondale and Salida to Sterling and all along the Front Range is inspiring, and we couldn’t be more pleased with how many communities and families are coming together to promote safe bicycling to school on this one day.”

May is also National Bike Month. Students, parents, teachers and community leaders will be bicycling or walking to and from school throughout the month, so drivers are also encouraged to be extra cautious.

Bike to School events are designed to create safer routes for bicycling and walking, and emphasize the importance of increasing physical activity among children, cyclist and pedestrian safety, traffic congestion, concern for the environment and building connections between families, schools and the broader community.

In 2016, nearly 70 percent of the organizers said their event led to planned, or already completed, policy or engineering changes.

CDOT issued the following tips encouraging schools and parents to remind students about riding safely to and from school:

Protect your brain and wear a helmet on every ride

Be visible – wear bright clothes

Stick to your planned route to and from school

Ride in the same direction as traffic when on the street

Look left, right and left again before crossing the street

Use hand signals when stopping or turning

Be extra careful by driveways, parking lots and intersections

>> Click here for more information on Walk and Bike to School Day.