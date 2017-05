COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been arrested after stabbing another man in southern Colorado Springs Monday evening, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said it happened around 6:30 p.m. at a home on Weather Stone Drive, which is in the neighborhood southeast of Powers Boulevard and Fontaine Boulevard. Deputies said the two men got into a fight, and the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

The suspect, 20-year-old Matthew Dunomes, was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault. Deputies said additional charges are pending.