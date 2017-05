PUEBLO, Colo. — Got some old tires in your garage or backyard you’d like to get rid of?

The City of Pueblo will be hosting a Tire Recycling Day this Friday, May 12 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

You can drop off your tires for free at the Streets Department Maintenance Yard located at 310 E. D Street.

Only city residents with a valid I.D. are permitted. There is a 9 tire limit and the tires must be passenger vehicle-sized.

Tire Recycling Day is funded by the Landfill Tipping Fee and the City of Pueblo.

For more information, call 719-553-2295.

The next Tire Recycling Day will be held Friday, July 7.