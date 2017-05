PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies have arrested two people in connection with a marijuana grow found in the detached garage of an Avondale home.

On Monday the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office checked on a suspected home grow at a home in the 49000 block of U.S. Highway 50.

Deputies discovered an illegal grow in the home’s four-car detached garage.

Diosniel Hernandez and Suyapa Castillo-Meraz were arrested.