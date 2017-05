BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Brooklyn is now home to what’s being dubbed the world’s first quick serve avocado bar.

Avocaderia, located inside Industry City Food Hall, features – you guessed it – avocado as its main ingredient in every dish created.

Menu items at Avocaderia include breakfast and lunch bowls, salads, toasts, smoothies and guacamole.

You will find influences from many different cuisines in Avocaderia’s dishes, including the use of Pico de Gallo from Mexico, Shichimi from Japan, and Duqqa from Egypt.

The eatery is the brainchild of Italian team Francesco Brachetti, Alessandro Biggi,and Alberto Gramigni.

“We love food, and we know how important it is for everyone’s personal well-being. A delicious meal can put a smile on your face and brighten your day, while eating your vegetables (or fruit in this case) will make you live longer. So why should people compromise between something healthy or something tasty? At Avocaderia we want to give you the best of both,” said Gramigni.

For all the latest on Avocaderia, check out their Instagram page.

All photos courtesy Avocaderia.

