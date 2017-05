SEDALIA, Colo. — A woman and the horse she was riding were both killed by a lightning strike in Douglas County Sunday afternoon.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 3:30 p.m. The woman, 37, and her 15-year-old daughter were riding on a community bridle trail near Rainbow Creek Road in Sedalia. They were going to meet the woman’s mother along the way, according to deputies.

Deputies said the woman and girl were both hit by lightning. The woman and the horse she was riding both died on the scene. The girl was conscious and breathing when first responders arrived. She was taken to the hospital.

Deputies said both victims lived in the area and were experienced horseback riders. Their names have not been released.