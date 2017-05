PUEBLO, Colo. — It’s spring cleaning time in two Pueblo neighborhoods this weekend.

The Bessemer and Eilers Neighborhood Clean-Up will be held this Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Abriendo Avenue and Canal Street.

The following items are accepted:

Mattresses and other furniture

Passenger tires ($2 each, limit 12 tires)

Appliances without freon

Metal scrap

Branches (less than 6 feet long)

Weeds and leaves: must be in tied bags

Scrap lumber

The following items are not accepted:

Household trash

Freezers, refrigerators, air conditioners

Liquids or hazardous waste: paint, oil, antifreeze, car batteries or solvents

TVs or computers

Asbestos materials

Bricks or cement blocks

Sod, soil, rocks or stumps

Tickets are $15 each for one level pickup truck load. There is a two ticket limit per address.

Seniors and disabled residents who aren’t able to drop off waste items can request curbside pickup assistance by signing up for it when tickets are purchased.

Reservations must be made by Wednesday, May 10 at 4 p.m.

You can buy tickets at the following locations:

JB Pharmacy: 915 W. Northern Avenue

NeighborWorks: 1241 E. Routt Avenue

Pueblo City-County Health Department: 101 West 9th Street, 2nd Floor

Tickets can be purchased Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You must show your ID to buy tickets.

>> Click here for more information.