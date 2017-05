COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old who was last seen Wednesday, April 26.

Police say Daniel Malin was last seen walking in the area of Academy Boulevard and Union Boulevard.

He was wearing a dark green jacket, dark-colored jeans, black athletic shoes, and a maroon knit cap. He was also carrying a small black backpack.

Malin is described as a white man, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

If you see Malin or know where he is, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.