COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives.

Any information on the location of the following people can be reported by calling (719) 634-STOP.

Information leading to the arrest of one of these individuals could result in a reward of up to $1,000 cash.

TIFFANY FAVORS CLARK is a White Female, 38 years old, 5’3” tall and 200 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. CLARK is wanted for Theft/Larceny.

JOSHUA SHAWN DAVIS is a White Male, 31 years old, 5’10”tall and 190 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. DAVIS is wanted for Unlawful Distribution.

DAVID WILSON FONVILLE is a White Male, 61 years old, 6” tall, and 225 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. FONVILLE is wanted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

AHMAD LEE is a Black Male, 37 years old, 5’11” tall, and 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. LEE is wanted for Agg. Robbery.

JASON SANDOVAL is a Hispanic Male, 36 years old, 5’11” tall and 175 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. SANDOVAL is wanted for 1st Degree Assault.

RODNEY LEE SIDNER is a Black Male, 37 years old, 5’10” tall, and 185 lbs., with black/bald hair and brown eyes. SIDNER is wanted for Felony Menacing/Assault.

CHARLES JASON WOOD is a White Male, 35 years old, 5’8” tall, and 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. WOOD is wanted for Unlawful Distribution.