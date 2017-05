COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was cited for illegal discharge of a firearm after he fired shots at his truck in an effort to prevent it from being stolen Monday.

It happened around 6:14 p.m. in the 800 block of N. 19th Street.

Police responded to the area on a report of a motor vehicle theft with shots fired.

An investigation revealed that the suspect entered a white Chevrolet pickup truck and began traveling northbound on N. 19th Street.

When the owner of the truck, 31-year-old Michael Greensmith, heard his truck being driven away, he grabbed his gun and fired around 8 shots at the truck, aiming at the truck’s tires, according to police.

Because Greensmith was not in any danger when the truck was driving away, police cited him for illegal discharge of a firearm.

Officers were unable to locate the stolen truck.