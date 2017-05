COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Hundreds of people gathered outside city hall in downtown Colorado Springs Sunday evening, rallying against the recently House-approved American Healthcare Act.

The peaceful demonstration organized by Unite Colorado Springs had protesters demanding that Sens. Michael Bennet and Cory Gardener oppose the bill, which is headed to the Senate right now. It would replace the Affordable Care Act.

“Some of these illnesses that these kids are facing are potentially deadly, and some of the kids may not make it,” protester Gabriel Caunt said. “I’ve heard some people say that nobody dies from lack of healthcare. That’s absolutely untrue. It’s not right for my kids to make it and somebody else’s not to, just because of some kind of insurance technicality.”

Despite all of the criticism, Senate Republicans remain optimistic they’ll be able to improve the act. President Donald Trump is also confident the GOP will come out on top.