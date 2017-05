COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The national search for a new chancellor at University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) is now over.

Dr. Venkat Reddy was named chancellor of UCCS on Monday by President Bruce D. Benson.

Reddy has served as interim chancellor since February and in other roles at UCCS over the past 25 years.

“Dr. Venkat Reddy is a strong leader with deep experience on the campus and in the community whose skills, background and abilities will serve UCCS well as it builds on the considerable momentum it has generated in recent years,” Benson said. “He is a thoughtful, collaborative leader who recognizes the challenges facing the campus as well as the opportunities to take it to the next level.”

Reddy replaces Pam Shockley-Zalabak, who retired in February after serving UCCS for more than 40 years, the past 15 as chancellor.