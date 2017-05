COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s National Teacher Appreciation Week!

The Colorado Department of Education is inviting you to participate and give thanks to Colorado teachers for all they do.

This week, share a post, image or video with a sign thanking a teacher on social media with the hashtag #ThankATeacherCO and tell the world why you appreciate teachers. You can even give a shot out to your favorite teacher if you’d like! Tag a friend and challenge them too to show appreciation to Colorado’s teachers.

>> Download, customize and print your own #ThankATeacherCO sign here (must have Microsoft Word).

Additionally, you’re invited to nominate an outstanding teacher for the 2018 Colorado Teacher of the Year Award.

Last year’s award recipient was Sean Wybrant.

All photos, videos and message of thanks using the hashtag #ThankATeacherCO will be featured on the Colorado Department of Education website.

>> Click here to learn more about Teacher Appreciation Week.