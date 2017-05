EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal two-car crash Monday.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Old Pueblo Road near Jordan Road.

Troopers say a Ford F-150 driven by 52-year-old Jackie Ward of Fountain was traveling south on Old Pueblo Road when it failed to negotiate a curve to the right.

The Ford drifted into the northbound lane, where it collided with a GMC Yukon driven by 20-year-old Adam Sargent of Colorado Springs, according to authorities.

Ward was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say he was not wearing his seatbelt.

Sargent suffered minor injuries and was wearing his seatbelt, according to officials. A passenger in the GMC, 35-year-old Weston Knight also from Colorado Springs, suffered serious injuries. He was not wearing his seatbelt.

Alcohol use is considered to be a factor in the crash at this time, according to authorities.

The crash remains under investigation.