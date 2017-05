COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As part of Wildfire Preparedness Day on Saturday, communities across the state came together to prepare for the worst and take steps to reduce the risk of fires.

Mitigation personnel with Colorado Springs Fire Department spent the day working in several communities, including the Broadmoor Bluffs and Broadmoor Spires neighborhoods, getting rid of dead overgrown vegetation.

CSFD got some extra helping hands from hard-working volunteers from the local TwoCor Trauma, Treatment and Training Program.

“We have a number of our youth who were here during Waldo and Black Forest and they were young but they felt kind of that citywide angst and fear so for them to know that they are helping to protect other people, that’s a good thing for them to be a part of,” said Jim Hinkle, executive director of TwoCor Youth Corps.

He added the youth get counseling through getting their hands dirty and learning work ethics.