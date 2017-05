COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect has been charged with multiple felonies after he intentionally hit a security guard with his car after he was asked to leave a Northgate area movie theater.

It happened Saturday around 9:20 p.m. at the Regal Cinemas located at 1120 Interquest Parkway.

According to police, the suspect, Tomasz Sobolewski, 37, was asked by security to leave the theater. It’s unclear at this time why Sobolewski was asked to leave.

Authorities say a security guard followed Sobolewski to his car in order to get the car’s information. During this time, Sobolewski threatened to run over the security guard if he continued to follow him, according to police.

Once Sobolewski was in his car, he backed up and drove at the security guard, hitting him. Police say the guard was able to retreat behind parked cars as Sobolewski continued to drive at him.

Sobolewski rammed his car into a parked car, which was then pushed into another car as he continued attempts to hit the security guard, according to police.

Sobolewski was eventually detained by other security guards until police arrived.

Sobolewski was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and will be transported to the Criminal Justice Center for multiple felony charges, including attempted first degree murder.