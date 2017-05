COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for a suspect with a warrant for attempted first degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Police responded to the 3800 block of Half Turn Road Saturday just before 7 p.m. after reports of shots fired. An investigation revealed a person was shot at but not injured, according to authorities.

Police say the suspect, identified as Freddie Edwards, 38, fled on foot before officers arrived.

At this time Edwards has not been found.

The investigation is ongoing.