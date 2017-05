Perdue Foods is recalling over 2,000 pounds of chicken sausage products because they may be contaminated with plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

The recall involves 24-oz. plastic packages containing eight links of fully cooked, ready to east “PERDUE HARVESTLAND Italian Style Organic Chicken Sausage” bearing package code 64405 and a sell or freeze by date of 6/25/17.

Officials say so far, three people have complained of finding blue plastic materials in the sausage.

There are no reported injuries.

If you have the recalled product, do not consume it. Throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.