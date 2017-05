PARK COUNTY, Colo. — One person is dead after a crash that happened Saturday on Highway 9 near milemarker 19, about three miles south of Guffey.

Troopers say the motorcycle was traveling southbound when it failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, traveling off the right side of the road down into a steep embankment, according to authorities.

The driver suffered multiple injuries and died at the scene.

Colorado State Patrol says speed does not appear to be a factor and right now it’s unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved.

The crash remains under investigation.