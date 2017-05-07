MISSING: 78-year-old Myron Armburst last seen at La Cresta Mobile Estates

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for a missing at-risk man who was last seen leaving his home at the La Cresta Mobile Estates Sunday morning.

Police say Myron Armburst, 78, was seen walking away from his home at the complex located at 205 N. Murray Boulevard around 9:30 a.m.

Armburst has advancing Alzheimer’s or dementia, according to police. He is also hearing impaired. Police consider him endangered and at-risk due to his medical history and recent concerns of depression.

Right now police see no signs of foul play.

Armburst is described as a white man, around 6 feet tall, weighing 208 pounds. He has white hair, blue eyes and is wearing eyeglasses. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, navy blue pants and a black baseball camp.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.