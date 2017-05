COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Good news for all you horseback riders – a new skills course just opened at Bear Creek Regional Park.

The Friends of the Equestrian Skills Course has been in the works for about 5 years and was approved a couple years ago by the County to be in Bear Creek Park.

On Saturday they celebrated their grand opening.

Right now it features a water course and skills steps, but big expansions are already planned.

“We really pushed hard when we first introduced the idea. They said, ‘Can we charge for it?’ We said, ‘We really would like for it to be free and we will put in the work we’ll put in the fundraising, we’ll put in the work to build everything, but we want it to be free for everyone,'” said Debbie Bibb, president of Friends of the Equestrian Skills Course. “So families can come out and enjoy it, a saddle club can come out and enjoy it together, and everyone just enjoy and learn from each other.”

Bibb says the course aims at getting horses ready for the trail before they’re out alongside hikers and bikers.

The course is free and open to the public.

For more information, send an email to friendsequestrianskillscourse@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.