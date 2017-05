COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Colorado Springs Police are searching for a missing at-risk man.

22 year old Junior “Sylvester” Guirre went missing while hiking with his family at North Cheyenne Canyon Park.

He is a Hispanic male, about 5’7 with a thin build, mustache and glasses.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, jeans, and brown sandals.

Please call police at 444-7000 if you know where he is.