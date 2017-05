Related Coverage Tree Campus Committee at Colorado College plants trees for Arbor Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On Saturday the city marked 40 years as a greening community with Tree City USA.

City leaders joined by the Colorado State Forest Service and Colorado Springs Utilities gathered for a special tree planting ceremony honoring the city’s commitment to taking care of the beautiful trees that line our roads and neighborhoods.

Just recently, Colorado Springs Utilities was awarded the Tree Line USA Award by the Arbor Day Foundation for the 22nd year in a row.

“This is super important you know not only did we have the windstorm in January and the snowstorm in April but we’ve also experienced an incredible amount of decline and drought from the drought and environment for the last 10 years so it’s important to be able to give back to this community especially in this neighborhood on these historic medians,” said City Forester Jay Hein.

Trees were planted on the center median between North Nevada Avenue, just south of Fontanero Street.