Colorado hospitals see spike in youth pot illness since state legalization, research shows

STATEWIDE — Colorado hospitals have experienced an increase in visits involving teens and young adults testing positive for marijuana since medical and recreational pot was legalized, according to research.

Dr. George Wang of Children’s Hospital Colorado will be presenting a study Monday in San Francisco. In the study, it’s revealed that the annual number of marijuana-related emergency room visits logged by Colorado’s children’s hospital system increased from 106 in 2005 to 631 in 2014.

Additionally, the rate of pot-related visits among total hospitalizations involving those ages 13 to 21 increased over fourfold that same span, with about four visits per ever 1,000 patients in 2015 involving marijuana, according to Dr. Wang.

The report further shows children’s hospitals in Colorado treated 3,443 patients from 2004 through 2014 who were either admitted for marijuana use or subsequently tested positive for THC.

About two-thirds of those patients were also given psychiatric consultations, which surged from 65 in 2005 to 450 in 2014, Wang says in the study.

According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, about 1.8 million Americans ages 12 to 17 are marijuana users.

Colorado’s legal marijuana industry sold $1.3 billion worth of pot last year, according to state tax data that took into account both medical and recreational dispensaries.

