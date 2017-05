COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The suspect who robbed Herring Bank off North Nevada over a week ago has been arrested.

The suspect, Donte Vashaun Lee, 37, was arrested Friday after police obtained an arrest warrant and recovered evidence linking him to the April 25 robbery of the bank located at 3110 North Nevada Avenue.

Lee has been charged with aggravated robbery and is currently being held in the Teller County Jail.

The Woodland Park Police Department assisted in this case.

If you have any information regarding this case, call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or if you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.