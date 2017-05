COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a string of robberies around Colorado Springs.

Christopher Lee Barry, 32, was arrested Friday after police pulled him over in a car associated with 7 recent robberies in the area.

Barry was driving the car and matched surveillance photos associated with the May robbery of the Wells Fargo branch located at 9649 Prominent Point.

Barry was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery in the following cases:

April 17: Walgreens, 6075 Barnes Road

April 18: Walgreens, 625 North 19th Street

April 19: Walgreens, 4470 Royal Pine Drive

April 23: IHOP, 5749 Stetson Hills Boulevard

April 24, 2017: Chase Bank, 3570 Bloomington Street

May 3, 2017: Wells Fargo Bank, 9649 Prominent Point

May 4, 2017: Integrity Bank, 13475 Voyager Parkway

If you have any information regarding this case, call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or if you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.