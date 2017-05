STEAMBOAT, Colo. — A new report says visitors to a Colorado national monument known for its dinosaur fossils spent more than $18 million in nearby communities last year.

The National Park Service says Dinosaur National Monument drew more than 300,000 visitors last year and spent money in the towns of Dinosaur, Jensen and Vernal in nearby Utah.

According to Steamboat Today, about a third of that spending was on lodging. Almost 20 percent was at restaurants and 15 percent went toward gas.

The spending supported 244 jobs mainly in hotels and restaurants.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.