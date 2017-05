PITTSBURGH — Pickle juice soda — yes, it’s a thing!

Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, which has two locations in Pennsylvania and one in Ohio, began selling their bottled pickle juice soda Friday but the briny beverage quickly sold out.

Don’t worry, you can add your name to the waiting list here.

Grandpa Joe’s wants to remind you though that because of the huge response, processing will take between 10 and 15 days.

Can’t wait that long? The shop sells hundreds of specialty sodas, including drinks that also taste like buffalo sauce and ranch dressing.

FOX21 reached out to Grandpa Joe’s for a comment but we were told to call back at a later time due to the long line.