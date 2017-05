Stunning new pictures taken from NASA’s Curiosity Rover give you a look at some rippled sand dunes on the red planet.

Change your point of view. Stand with me by rippled dunes on #Mars. (#360video best viewed in the @YouTube app) https://t.co/P1UMNjWu6i pic.twitter.com/WcUeN6Ygzq — Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity) May 4, 2017

Scientists are studying how winds shape the dunes and distribute mineral compositions.

Curiosity even scooped up a sample from the area for research.

The rover has been taking pictures and gathering data since 2012.

Have sand, will travel. I'm toting a sample for analysis from rippled Martian dunes as I climb farther up Mt Sharp https://t.co/Mq9zU5Gr6E pic.twitter.com/ski64hAcs1 — Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity) May 4, 2017