PUEBLO, Colo. — A man was arrested Friday after he threatened his parents with a gun when they refused to give him money, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

Brian Buffington, 28, was arrested on aggravated robbery, a restraining order violation and indecent exposure.

Deputies responded to a home in the 23000 block of Iris Road around 1:30 p.m. Friday to investigate a reported family disturbance.

At the home they found the victim, a 49-year-old man who said his son, later identified as Buffington, came there asking for money to pay off a debt.

The victim told authorities Buffington drew a gun when he was refused the money.

Authorities say the victim told Buffington to leave the home or he would call police. Buffington left the residence and got into a car driven by a 21-year-old man, later identified as Kenneth Higgins, and fled the area.

The victim was able to get the car’s license plate number and contact authorities, who later spotted the car in a parking lot in the 1700 block of Santa Fe Drive. Two men were seen running away from the car, according to authorities.

Higgins was alter apprehended in the 800 block of Delta Street in Blende. He told deputies he gave Buffington a ride to the victim’s home but was unaware of the threats Buffington made to his parents.

Higgins was arrested on several outstanding warrants and booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

Buffington was located in a field east of the 1800 block of Lacrosse Avenue. Authorities recovered a black handgun in Buffington’s possession. It was later determined to be an air-soft gun, according to authorities.

Buffington was taken into custody without incident and booked into Pueblo County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.