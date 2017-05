COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Local Girl Scouts and their families gathered Friday night to celebrate a huge accomplishment.

This year’s Gold, Silver and Bronze Award recipients were honored at the event.

All three awards culminate with a project to meet a community need, building leadership, organization and critical thinking.

Two Girl Scouts received the Gold Awards – the highest honor.

A total 23 other Girl Scouts received Silver Awards and 60 Bronze Award recipients were honored.

Congrats to all Girl Scouts for a huge accomplishment!