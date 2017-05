Officials have launched a nationwide recall of up to 6,000 Bombay Sapphire bottles that were found to contain 77 percent alcohol by volume, rather than the typical 40 percent.

The recall, issued by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO), only affects 1.1 liter bottles of Bombay Sapphire sold in Canada.

Officials say the recall was initiated after an investigation revealed a “deviation in the stated 40 percent alcohol content by volume.”

Consumers are warned the product isn’t safe for consumption and should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

At this time there have been no reports of illness.

The company, which is headquartered in Bermuda, sells its products in about 160 countries around the world.

Bombay Sapphire’s parent company is Bacardi.

