COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a gas station clerk at gunpoint and kicked him before fleeing the scene Friday night.

It happened at a gas station and convenience store located in the 1800 block of N. Circle Drive between Lelaray Street and Alpine Drive.

Police say the suspect held the clerk at gunpoint and forced him to open the cash register. After he took an unknown amount of cash, he kicked the clerk and fled out the back door, according to police.

Authorities say a shot was fired.

The suspect is described as a man, between 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall. He was wearing camo pants, tan military-style boots, a black hoodie and white gloves. He was also wearing a black ski mask and ski goggles.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.