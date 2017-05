COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colleagues of fallen firefighter-paramedic Jermaine Frye gathered Saturday as his name was added to the Fallen Firefighter Memorial.

Gathered today to honor those who have gone before us, Firefighter-Paramedic Jermaine Frye's name was added to the CO Firefighter's memorial pic.twitter.com/mGMFb6mF3I — Cimarron Hills FD (@CimHillsFD) May 6, 2017

Frye was found in cardiac arrest at his home October 29. He had recently been hospitalized following a work-related injury sustained during regular physical training.

Frye was hired as a full-time paramedic firefighter with the Cimarron Hills Fire Department in February 2015.

He was 31.