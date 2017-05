COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A seven-year-old German Shepherd, chained up and neglected for most of his life is adopted into a new family, right here in Colorado Springs.

Duke broke free from his captors in Los Angeles and was found running in traffic before a woman rescued him.

He was in terrible condition and the chain that held him for so long was embedded in his neck.

Surgery was required but before long, Duke was on the road to recovery.

“It’s amazing to see how many wonderful people there are, that are willing to help the dogs that are in need,” said Rebecca Page, new owner of Duke.

Before the road took him Colorado, Duke spent over two months with his temporary boarder, who couldn’t believe the neglect he went through.

“It’s abuse in so many ways, there is no socialization, there is no human interaction, there is no playtime. I don’t differentiate between neglect and physical abuse,” said Kyle Schwab, Founder of Smash Face Rescue and temporarily boarded Duke.

According to Schwab, Duke’s journey here took a team of very generous people.

Starting the first leg of his trip from the San Fernando Valley to Barstow, CA.

From there he was driven to Vegas and a couple days later, Pilots N Paws flew Duke to Colorado Springs.

“Thank you a million times over, you’re a blessing and God’s going to bless you hundreds and hundreds of times over,” said Page.

While he settles into his new home, Schwab’s just happy he’s on the path to a better life. For his previous owners, there’s still things that need to be done.

“They need to be ticketed and they need to be jailed, but he had no microchip and he had no tag so we’ll never find these people. So the best thing we can do for Duke is give him the best life from here forward,” said Schwab.