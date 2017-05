CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Officials have recovered the body of a man who was seen jumping from the Royal Gorge Bridge Friday night.

Police say they were dispatched to the area just before 6 p.m. According to authorities, staff at the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park saw the man jump off the bridge.

Cañon City police along with Fremont County Search and Rescue recovered the man’s body and have released it to the Fremont County Coroner.

The man’s name has not been released at this time.