COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of an 18-year-old man accused of killing another man in Colorado Springs a year ago, according to police.

Police said Endo Isaiah Verlarde is wanted on manslaughter charges in connection with the death of 18-year-old Oscar Navarrete-Moreno. Navarrete-Moreno was shot to death inside his car on South Tejon Street on May 7, 2016.

It was the fourth homicide of the year in Colorado Springs. No suspects have been arrested in connection with the death.

Velarde is already facing charges of attempt to influence a public official in connection with the deaths of 15-year-old Derek Greer and 16-year-old Natalie Partida. Greer and Partida were found dead alongside the road near Pikes Peak International Raceway on March 12, 2017. Velarde was the 10th suspect to be charged in that case.

Police said Velarde should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).