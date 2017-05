CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Two people are accused of child abuse and other crimes after an incident involving an axe in Cañon City Wednesday morning.

Police said around 8:30 a.m., they got a call about someone trying to break a door in with an axe. When officers arrived, they talked to 29-year-old Robert Dille and 28-year-old Amanda Byrom. Both suspects refused to come out of the house, so officers talked to them through the closed front door. Police said Dille and Byrom both showed symptoms of paranoia and were highly agitated, saying they thought officers were going to hurt them. They also both said that Dille was God.

Dille and Byrom eventually came out of the house, each carrying a small child, according to police.

A witness told police that before officers arrived, Dille had hit the side of a nearby home with an axe.

Dille and Byrom were both arrested and charged with refusal to leave premises, marijuana cultivation, reckless endangerment, and child abuse. Dille is also charged with criminal mischief.

Police said both suspects are out of jail on bond.