COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the man who robbed a Colorado Springs business at gunpoint Thursday night.

The robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. at a business on North Academy Boulevard near Galley Road. Police said the robber held up the manager at gunpoint and took an undisclosed amount of cash. He then ran east on East San Miguel Street.

Police searched the area, but could not find the suspect.