COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who used a stolen credit card at a Colorado Springs business earlier this year.

Police said on February 25, a resident was robbed in the area of Palmer Park Boulevard and North Academy Boulevard. The next day, someone used the victim’s credit card at a local business on East Platte Avenue.

A surveillance photo of the person who used the card is available above. Anyone who recognizes her or has information about the case is asked to call police at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).