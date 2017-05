Related Coverage Two arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have identified the man who was killed in a stabbing at a Colorado Springs mobile home park early Sunday morning.

The stabbing happened just before 3 a.m. at the Quail Hill Mobile Home Park on Galley Road just west of Powers Boulevard. The victim has been identified as Jeremy Basamania, 45, of Colorado Springs. Police said he died on the scene.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the death. Jason Kover, 35, was arrested later Sunday morning after barricading himself inside a home for more than eight hours. He is charged with first-degree murder. A second suspect, 33-year-old Michael Adkisson, is charged with accessory to murder.

This is the 12th homicide of 2017 in Colorado Springs. At this time last year, there were two homicides.