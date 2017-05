CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The 79th Music & Blossom Festival is happening this weekend in Cañon City.

The festival runs from Thursday to Sunday. It features school band competitions, a craft fair, a kids zone, a carnival, and more. The Blossom Day Parade will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday on Main Street downtown.

