MONUMENT, Colo. — They were memories a young girl thought was lost forever. That is until a Monument family went on vacation.

That Mexican vacation turned out to be anything but ordinary. A simple swim in the ocean has brought together to women more than 1,600 miles away.

“I was out probably about 200 yards off the shore.”

Lindsay, who didn’t want us to use her last name, was surfing, well in her words trying to.

“I was walking, holding my surf board in my hand and stepped on something, it did not feel like a rock,” said Lindsay.

What she stepped on was a go-pro camera, right there on the ocean floor.

“I got back in and opened it up, there was some little tiny shrimp living in the casing so I knew it has been on the ocean floor for a while,” explained Lindsay.

When linsey took the camera out of the case, it turned on. She brought it back to her home in Monument and up popped videos of a young Mexican girl.

“Kind of saw some adventures of hers it seems from around the world,” said Lindsay.

Hoping to find who it belongs to, Lindsay posted it on Facebook. Within an hour, Gaby was found.

“A friend of mine told me that a friend of his just found it and it was really shocking,” said Gaby Arriola.

Gaby lives in Mexico, not far from where Lindsay and her family vacationed. She said she lost the camera a few months before Lindsay’s trip.

“We were in the sea and it was with us, but then it fell and we couldn’t find it, we were there all day trying to find it, but we couldn’t find it,” said Gaby.

The 17-year-old high schooler says she just happy it was found.

“When I lost it the first thing I thought was, well I’m never going to get it back,” said Gaby.

As far as getting it back, Lindsay says she’ll probably ship it, unless, that is, she hand delivers it.

“I’ve already gotten an invite to go back down, i may just have to do that,” adds Lindsay.