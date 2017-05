PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Deloy Abeyta, 29, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’10”, 130 lbs. with short brown hair and brown eyes. Abeyta is wanted for two counts of Failure to Appear on original drug related charges with a total of $15,000 in bonds.

Christopher Betz, 37, was featured as a Safe Streets wanted criminal in 2016. Betz is described as a White male, 6’4”, 175 lbs., having blonde hair and blue eyes. Betz has accumulated five warrants for his arrest which includes three no bond warrants for Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Robbery and Harassment. The final two warrants are for Burglary, which has a $10,000 bond, and Failure to Appear on a traffic offense, which has a $300 bond.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com .